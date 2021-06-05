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Mike Lindell Says Trump Will Be Back in Office Sometime in August
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240 views • June 05, 2021
Mike Lindell Says Trump Will Be Back in Office Sometime in August.
Even Trump is now saying he will be back in office in August.
Mike Lindell is bringing a case to the Supreme Court over the election.
He is also suing Dominion
Even Trump is now saying he will be back in office in August.
Mike Lindell is bringing a case to the Supreme Court over the election.
He is also suing Dominion
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