Proposed Legislation Would Outlaw Talk About Jesus In Israel | Newsmax
Lawmakers introduced a new bill in Israel that would punish believers for sharing the gospel of Jesus with prison time. Jerusalem Correspondent Daniel (((Cohen))) gave the details.

🔗 All Credit To Newsmax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyBY6AybJ4M
🔗 Two Knesset members propose legislation to outlaw sharing the Gospel in Israel and send violators to prison – could it become law?: https://archive.is/20230320221828/https://allisrael.com/exclusive-two-knesset-members-propose-legislation-to-outlaw-sharing-the-gospel-in-israel-and-send-violators-to-prison-could-it-become-law
