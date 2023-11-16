Proposed Legislation Would Outlaw Talk About Jesus In Israel | Newsmax

Lawmakers introduced a new bill in Israel that would punish believers for sharing the gospel of Jesus with prison time. Jerusalem Correspondent Daniel (((Cohen))) gave the details.

Release Date: 2023

🔗 All Credit To Newsmax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyBY6AybJ4M

🔗 Two Knesset members propose legislation to outlaw sharing the Gospel in Israel and send violators to prison – could it become law?: https://archive.is/20230320221828/https://allisrael.com/exclusive-two-knesset-members-propose-legislation-to-outlaw-sharing-the-gospel-in-israel-and-send-violators-to-prison-could-it-become-law

