Proposed Legislation Would Outlaw Talk About Jesus In Israel | Newsmax

Lawmakers introduced a new bill in Israel that would punish believers for sharing the gospel of Jesus with prison time. Jerusalem Correspondent Daniel (((Cohen))) gave the details.
Release Date: 2023
...............
🔗 All Credit To Newsmax: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyBY6AybJ4M
...............
🔗 Two Knesset members propose legislation to outlaw sharing the Gospel in Israel and send violators to prison – could it become law?: https://archive.is/20230320221828/https://allisrael.com/exclusive-two-knesset-members-propose-legislation-to-outlaw-sharing-the-gospel-in-israel-and-send-violators-to-prison-could-it-become-law
...............
Mirrored - Just a Dude
SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:
• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.