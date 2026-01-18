BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
2 SDA Churches Face Bomb Threats. Trump Meets w/ Catholic Priests @ White House 2 Discuss Sunday Law
51 views • 1 day ago

The Keene Seventh-day Adventist Church and Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día were targeted Saturday afternoon by bomb threats left via voicemail, according to local police. Law enforcement conducted a thorough sweep of both church locations following the 3:30 p.m. calls. No explosives were discovered, and both sites were cleared for safety. Following an investigation, 29-year-old Joshua Pike of Joshua, Texas, was arrested on terroristic threat charges and remains in the Johnson County Jail as further charges are considered. Man arrested after leaving bomb threats on church voicemails: police


RELIGIOUS FREEDOM DAY, 2026. For 250 years, our Nation and our people have abided by a simple truth: Every person is born with the God-given right to practice their faith, follow their conscience, and worship their God freely and without fear. This Religious Freedom Day, we honor America’s distinct place in the halls of history as the only Republic ever founded upon this sacred principle — and we renew our commitment to upholding our proud legacy as one glorious Nation under God.


US bishops' president meets with Trump, Vance to discuss 'areas of mutual concern'. Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, met Monday Jan. 12 with President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials at the White House. Coakley and the Trump administration officials discussed "areas of mutual concern, as well as areas for further dialogue," said Chieko Noguchi, a spokeswoman for the bishops' conference. "Archbishop Coakley is grateful for the engagement and looks forward to ongoing discussions," Noguchi said in a brief statement, emailed to National Catholic Reporter, that did not elaborate on what Coakley and administration officials discussed.


US bishops praise DHS policy change on wait times for religious worker visas


David House

