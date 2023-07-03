Create New Account
Glenn: American adventure is DYING, and THIS story proves it
Glenn Beck


July 3, 2023


Thanks to recent technological advancements — like the metaverse or VR headsets — safety is superseding adventurism in America, much to giant corporations’ or big governments’ delight. In fact, tech is ‘strangling’ adventure, Glenn says, and the reality we’re facing is one without exploration at all. So, this July Fourth weekend, Glenn encourages you to ponder several vital questions. The first — and possibly the most important one — is: How long are we going to be told what to do and how to do it by the elites in charge? Will we EVER grow up and not have someone who wants to be our parent telling us what to do?



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XH5l69CQO5M

