Glenn: American adventure is DYING, and THIS story proves it

Glenn Beck
July 3, 2023
Thanks to recent technological advancements — like the metaverse or VR headsets — safety is superseding adventurism in America, much to giant corporations’ or big governments’ delight. In fact, tech is ‘strangling’ adventure, Glenn says, and the reality we’re facing is one without exploration at all. So, this July Fourth weekend, Glenn encourages you to ponder several vital questions. The first — and possibly the most important one — is: How long are we going to be told what to do and how to do it by the elites in charge? Will we EVER grow up and not have someone who wants to be our parent telling us what to do?
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XH5l69CQO5M
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.