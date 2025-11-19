99. Cleansing The Bloodline: Demons In Our Society, Culture, and Everyday Life w/ Laura Baker

In this conversation, Laura Baker shares her profound experiences with spiritual warfare, healing, and deliverance. She discusses the importance of the Bible in her life, the impact of childhood trauma on adult behavior, and the dangers of modern witchcraft, particularly through gaming and media. Laura emphasizes the necessity of cleansing one's soul and breaking unholy agreements to gain dominion over demonic influences. The discussion also touches on the connection between mental illness and demonic presence, as well as the societal factors that contribute to spiritual oppression. Ultimately, Laura warns of the impending challenges humanity may face, including the Mark of the Beast, urging listeners to remain vigilant in their faith. In this conversation, Laura Baker and Stephen discuss the complexities of spiritual warfare, the importance of healing through faith, and the impact of frequencies on our spiritual and physical well-being. They delve into the rise of spirituality in contemporary society, the deceptive nature of the Antichrist, and the implications of the Noahide laws on global governance. The discussion also touches on the persecution of Christians in the end times and emphasizes the necessity of faith and reliance on God during crises.





