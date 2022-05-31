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Did Jesus Get His Teachings from Someone Else?
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20 views • May 31, 2022
The teachings of Jesus undoubtedly have the power to change the world... if only people would follow them. Most religious people do not follow the teachings of Jesus because they are too uncomfortable. And most non-religious people do not follow Jesus' teachings because they believe he either didn't exist, or that his teachings were stolen from some other spiritual leader before his time. In this video, we examine both of these claims, in order to determine the validity of everything that Jesus taught.
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