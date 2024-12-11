Jesuit Theater, No Nukes, Gate-Keepers, Chiam Witz, SF Pederasts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-12-10 Chiam on Hypocrisy
Topic list:
* “Friend”, “hero”, “love”...be precise with your language.
* “The Wild Geese”: more Jesuit Theater.
* Jesuit James Bond, sexual assault and “stolen atomic weapons”.
* When they brag about their “hidden hand”.
* “NO NUKES!” vs. “No atomic bombs dropped on Japan in 1945”: Machine shills vs. real investigators.
* The hidden danger of “Conservative” gate-keepers.
* Chiam “Gene Simmons” Witz loves the Jesuit Pope but mocks his hypocrisy on “walls”.
* The symbol of Germany’s punishment was the Maltese Cross: a WWII tank-ette vignette.
* One of the several brave Navy SEALs who “killed bin Laden” wants boys for “concubines”.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/