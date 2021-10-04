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HeavenBoundTrucker444: Monarch LGBTQIA+ 'Programming' (The Transgender Kingdom) [03.10.2021]
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60 views • October 04, 2021
LGBTQIA+ 'we come for your children': http://tiny.cc/b7vjuz
https://notthebee.com/article/the-san-fran-gay-choir-says-its-coming-to-convert-our-kids
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Butterfly - TV Mini Series 2018 - ?
Eleven-year-old Max identifies as a girl and wants to live her life as Maxine. Her separated parents, Vicky and Stephen, attempt to work out how best to cope with and support this huge life decision.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7703440/
124 views Oct 3, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
560 subscribers
https://youtu.be/WgKJkk4ol7I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
https://notthebee.com/article/the-san-fran-gay-choir-says-its-coming-to-convert-our-kids
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Butterfly - TV Mini Series 2018 - ?
Eleven-year-old Max identifies as a girl and wants to live her life as Maxine. Her separated parents, Vicky and Stephen, attempt to work out how best to cope with and support this huge life decision.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7703440/
124 views Oct 3, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444
560 subscribers
https://youtu.be/WgKJkk4ol7I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
Keywords
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