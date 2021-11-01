© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci's Biowarfare Titanic Is Sinking - $191 Billion to kill the masses with Bio Weapon!
Follow
2
Share
Report
222 views • November 01, 2021
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=617cbd17a2739126eece79ae
The unraveling of the tragic scam that Dr. Fauci has been fronting for major corporations is entering the quickening phase. As members of the upper echelons of the health community abandon the Gain of Function ship, Fauci is left to man the sinking bio warfare Titanic. Meanwhile CNN and other propaganda outlets desperately attempt to gaslight a public that has become far to aware of the mounting deaths of the fully vaccinated.
The unraveling of the tragic scam that Dr. Fauci has been fronting for major corporations is entering the quickening phase. As members of the upper echelons of the health community abandon the Gain of Function ship, Fauci is left to man the sinking bio warfare Titanic. Meanwhile CNN and other propaganda outlets desperately attempt to gaslight a public that has become far to aware of the mounting deaths of the fully vaccinated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.