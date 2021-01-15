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Rothschild, les puces, la peste…
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78 views • January 15, 2021
Charles Rothschild a consacré une grande partie de son énergie à l'entomologie et à la collecte d'histoire naturelle. Son énorme collection de quelque 260 000 puces se trouve aujourd'hui dans la collection Rothschild du Musée d'histoire naturelle ; il a décrit environ 500 nouvelles espèces de puces, dont l'une, qu'il a découverte et nommée, était la puce vectrice de la peste, Xenopsylla cheopis (il l’a nommée ainsi d’après les pyramides Khéops), également connue sous le nom de puce orientale du rat, qu'il a collectée à Shendi, au Soudan, lors d'une expédition en 1901, et dont il a publié les résultats en 1903.
Wikipédia :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Rothschild
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Entre : les puces, la peste, le crâne et le fémur ( ?) et le nom donné à la puce : cheopis (d’après la pyramide de Khéops), il y a de quoi méditer...
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Wikipédia :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Rothschild
Source vidéo :
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xe4u6x
Entre : les puces, la peste, le crâne et le fémur ( ?) et le nom donné à la puce : cheopis (d’après la pyramide de Khéops), il y a de quoi méditer...
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Parler :
https://parler.com/profile/MargueriteRothe/posts
CloutHub :
https://app.clouthub.com/private/c1e103c2-f2c4-4ad3-9909-ef5bd2293a1e
GAB :
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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