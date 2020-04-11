Wuhan Hell Oligarch Bill Gates: "Mass Gatherings" May Not Return Without Global Vaccine 1878-9A

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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1878 - Thursday - April 09, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/GkApGhIDagA
The elite are just waiting for the right moment to roll out their ‘mark of the beast’ technology to remotely identify and control every single human being on the planet, thus sealing their plans for a one world government. And with many people willing to do just about anything to get back to some sense of normalcy, those fears appear more justified with each passing day. Bill Gates Crosses The Digital Rubicon, Says “Mass Gatherings” May Not Return Without Global Vaccine – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/DQIV30qwxQv
ONE CARD APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
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