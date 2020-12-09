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The Latest and Greatest Threat To the Security of the United States is Not Only Joe Biden and China, But NOW Includes Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
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118 views • December 09, 2020
The more that you look into Governor Brian Kemp and the former great State of Georgia the more apparent it becomes that Brian Kemp (as is the case with Joe Biden) has to compromised by his over friendly relationship with Communist China. It is now very apparent that he - himself and his Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are not going to help Donald Trump in anyway stay in the White House by further investigating the hundreds - if not thousands of irregularities in the recent Federal Election that came out of Georgia because they are clearly powder puffs to the Chinese government and they are corrupted. China needs to slapped for interfering in this past Election and Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp need to be investigated for meddling with China in conspiracy to damage Trump's chances for re-election by making sure he could not possibly win Georgia because of 'Dirty Tricks'.
Related links:
https://www.georgia.org/sites/default/files/2020-06/jan2020_business_incentives_chinese_final.pdf
Take Down the CCP - Miles Guo
Tucker Carlson FOX News
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Related links:
https://www.georgia.org/sites/default/files/2020-06/jan2020_business_incentives_chinese_final.pdf
Take Down the CCP - Miles Guo
Tucker Carlson FOX News
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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