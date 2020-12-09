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The Latest and Greatest Threat To the Security of the United States is Not Only Joe Biden and China, But NOW Includes Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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118 views • December 09, 2020
The more that you look into Governor Brian Kemp and the former great State of Georgia the more apparent it becomes that Brian Kemp (as is the case with Joe Biden) has to compromised by his over friendly relationship with Communist China. It is now very apparent that he - himself and his Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are not going to help Donald Trump in anyway stay in the White House by further investigating the hundreds - if not thousands of irregularities in the recent Federal Election that came out of Georgia because they are clearly powder puffs to the Chinese government and they are corrupted. China needs to slapped for interfering in this past Election and Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp need to be investigated for meddling with China in conspiracy to damage Trump's chances for re-election by making sure he could not possibly win Georgia because of 'Dirty Tricks'.

Related links:

https://www.georgia.org/sites/default/files/2020-06/jan2020_business_incentives_chinese_final.pdf

Take Down the CCP - Miles Guo

Tucker Carlson FOX News

Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.

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