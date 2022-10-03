Extend your growing season with a greenhouse

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We sat down with Kevin Feinstein, the Director of Design and Installation Support with Food Forest Abundance who gave us a better understanding of greenhouses and what the best options are.
Greenhouses are great for:
Protection from pests and predators
Extending your growing season
Expanding the variety of your crops
Minimizing external threats to your crops
Protecting plants from bad weather
Check out our most recent blog to learn more about if growing in a greenhouse is right for you: https://foodforestabundance.com/growing-in-a-greenhouse/