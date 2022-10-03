Extend your growing season with a greenhouse

We sat down with Kevin Feinstein, the Director of Design and Installation Support with Food Forest Abundance who gave us a better understanding of greenhouses and what the best options are.
Greenhouses are great for:
Protection from pests and predators
Extending your growing season
Expanding the variety of your crops
Minimizing external threats to your crops
Protecting plants from bad weather
