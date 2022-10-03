Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Extend your growing season with a greenhouse
104 views
channel image
Food Forest Abundance
Published 2 months ago |

We sat down with Kevin Feinstein, the Director of Design and Installation Support with Food Forest Abundance who gave us a better understanding of greenhouses and what the best options are.

Greenhouses are great for:

Protection from pests and predators
Extending your growing season
Expanding the variety of your crops
Minimizing external threats to your crops
Protecting plants from bad weather

Check out our most recent blog to learn more about if growing in a greenhouse is right for you: https://foodforestabundance.com/growing-in-a-greenhouse/

Keywords
greenhousesustainablehomegrowngrowfoodseasonalgrowyourownfoodfoodforestabundancegrowingfreedomhomegrownfoodgrowwhatyoueatvegetablegardenurbangardenkitchengardengreenhousegardeninggreenhousegrownveggiegardenveggrowingorganicvegselfsufficient

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket