PREPPING FOR THE 2ND COMING OF CHRIST: 1. IDENTIFY THE ENEMY 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4

PREPPING FOR THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST: 1. IDENTIFY THE ENEMY!Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, rules over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God and telling us that we can preach and give Bibles and religions like Christ.

Now the Sword of the Spirit is back and battling against the mega sword of Satan Rev. 6:4, which is every wind of the doctrine of men; denominationalism, socialism, fascism, environmentalism, etc. all.





2 Thess. 2:3; Job; Gen. 2:17-4:12; James 5:7-11: Gen. 2:17- - Identify the man of sin

Matt. 17:5; Matt. 4:17ff; Acts 17:30.Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20; Job; James 5:7-11.

Rev. 15-16 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-15-16-judgement-is-in#details

Rev. 17-18 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-17-18-it-is-time-to-come#details

Rev. 19-20 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-19-20-in-43-years-all#details

Rev. 21-22 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/the-second-coming-of-the-lord-is#details