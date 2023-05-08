Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PREPPING FOR THE 2ND COMING OF CHRIST: 1. IDENTIFY THE ENEMY 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4
17 views
channel image
Watchman over Spiritual Israel
Published Yesterday |

PREPPING FOR THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST: 1. IDENTIFY THE ENEMY!Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, rules over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God and telling us that we can preach and give Bibles and religions like Christ.

Now the Sword of the Spirit is back and battling against the mega sword of Satan Rev. 6:4, which is every wind of the doctrine of men; denominationalism, socialism, fascism, environmentalism, etc. all.


2 Thess. 2:3; Job; Gen. 2:17-4:12; James 5:7-11: Gen. 2:17- - Identify the man of sin

Matt. 17:5; Matt. 4:17ff; Acts 17:30.Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20; Job; James 5:7-11.

Rev. 15-16 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-15-16-judgement-is-in#details

Rev. 17-18 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-17-18-it-is-time-to-come#details

Rev. 19-20 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/revelation-19-20-in-43-years-all#details

Rev. 21-22 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/the-second-coming-of-the-lord-is#details

Keywords
end timessecond coming of christthe last days

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket