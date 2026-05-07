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Navy commanders defy Trump after Iran destroys refueling base
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Navy commanders defy Trump after Iran destroys refueling base

Top Navy commanders are refusing Trump's orders to enter the Strait of Hormuz after Iran destroyed their key refueling base, said Brandon Weichert, a former Congressional staff member.

Adding:

Trump’s Project Freedumb lasted 36 hours — Saudi Arabia pulled the plug

Trump abruptly paused his grand plan to “reopen” Hormuz after Saudi Arabia reportedly suspended US access to its bases and airspace for the operation, NBC News reported, citing US officials.

🤣 Trump announced Project Freedom on social media, apparently surprising Gulf allies so badly that Riyadh told Washington it could not use Prince Sultan Airbase or Saudi airspace to support the stunt.

A call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly failed to fix the mess — forcing Trump to hit pause just as his team was publicly selling the operation as a display of American power.

👑 “Project Freedom would be paused for a short period of time,” Trump posted.

Translation: the empire forgot it still needs permission slips.

🤡 Rubio called it America’s “favor to the world.” Trump called it strength. Saudi Arabia called it: not from our airspace.

✅ Project Freedumb: launched on Sunday, hyped on Tuesday, paused by Wednesday.

Adding:

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait reversed their decision to block military access for US — after what, 24h? 

Saudi Arabia & Kuwait have lifted restrictions on US military use of their bases and airspace, clearing the way for Washington to potentially restart the [previously failed] operations in the Strait of Hormoz, according to the WSJ.

US officials say their naval escort missions could resume as soon as this week.

Adding:

FBI investigates Atlantic journalist over Patel story – report

The probe focuses on whether information about FBI Director Kash Patel’s “excessive drinking” was leaked to Atlantic reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick, the MS Now reports. 

👉 This “criminal leak investigation” is highly unusual because such probes are typically centered on government officials who leak information and not the journalists who wrote about it, says the Atlantic. 

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson denied it: "This is completely false. No such investigation exists."

💬 The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg: "If true, this would be an outrageous attack on the free press and the First Amendment. We will not be intimidated."


@geopolitics_prime and @DD geopolitics

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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