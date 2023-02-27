🇳🇴 Greta Thunberg, Activists Block Norway’s Energy Ministry
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, together with dozens of other activists, occupied the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry in Oslo on Monday to protest against wind farms built on land traditionally used by the Sami indigenous people.
🔗 Full Article
https://www.politico.eu/article/greta-thunberg-activists-block-norway-energy-ministry-wind-turbine-sami/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
