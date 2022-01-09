© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FALL CABAL SEQUEL (PARTS 19 & 20): THE COVID MASKERADE
Follow
2
Share
Report
225 views • January 09, 2022
The Covid-19 maskerade is examined through lens of what happened in Britain, Europe, and America and how, in Part 19, the scam morphed from a wildly inaccurate prediction to the deliberate death of the elderly. In Part 20, masks get the exclusive attention of Janet and Cynthia.
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/fallcabal
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/fallcabal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.