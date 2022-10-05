X22 REPORT Ep. 2892b - Arrest Made, Durham Ready To Bring Down The House, [DS] Insurgency, Countermeasures

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2892b - Oct 5, 2022

Arrest Made, Durham Ready To Bring Down The House, [DS] Insurgency, Countermeasures

The [DS] is in trouble, one by one their system is being dismantled, the election fraud is now being exposed, an arrest was made thanks to Catherine and Gregg. Durham is ready to push forward, indictments are coming. Trump and the patriots are now prepared for the scare event and the real insurgency by the [DS] players. Countermeasures are now in place.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^



