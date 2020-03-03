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The Alcubierre Warp Field and Anti Matter
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27 views • March 03, 2020
The Alcubierre warp field as described by Miguel Alcubierre would help us surpass the speed of light many times which means that if we had a ship that could go 10 times the speed of light, it would take only 153 days to reach Proxima Centauri.
Much more reasonable I would say. But building a warp drive is not an easy task.
Miguel Alcubierre is a theoretical physicist famous for the Warp Field theory.
In May 1994 he published a paper titled “The Warp Drive: Hyper-fast travel within general relativity” however, his goal with this paper, contrary to popular belief had little to do with warp drives, it was to show that a distortion of space and time is indeed possible within the realms of general relativity, and therefore we could travel faster than the speed of light.
Much more reasonable I would say. But building a warp drive is not an easy task.
Miguel Alcubierre is a theoretical physicist famous for the Warp Field theory.
In May 1994 he published a paper titled “The Warp Drive: Hyper-fast travel within general relativity” however, his goal with this paper, contrary to popular belief had little to do with warp drives, it was to show that a distortion of space and time is indeed possible within the realms of general relativity, and therefore we could travel faster than the speed of light.
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