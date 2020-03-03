The Alcubierre Warp Field and Anti Matter

The Alcubierre warp field as described by Miguel Alcubierre would help us surpass the speed of light many times which means that if we had a ship that could go 10 times the speed of light, it would take only 153 days to reach Proxima Centauri.

Much more reasonable I would say. But building a warp drive is not an easy task.





Miguel Alcubierre is a theoretical physicist famous for the Warp Field theory.

In May 1994 he published a paper titled “The Warp Drive: Hyper-fast travel within general relativity” however, his goal with this paper, contrary to popular belief had little to do with warp drives, it was to show that a distortion of space and time is indeed possible within the realms of general relativity, and therefore we could travel faster than the speed of light.