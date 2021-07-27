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COVID is the government serious or is the Global Pandemic a Plandemic a Scamdemic
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72 views • July 27, 2021
COVID is the government serious or is the Global Pandemic a Plandemic a Scamdemic
The answer is I don;t think so. Government, Big Pharma and the MSM are colluding in a mind and thought control scheme and are not concerned with the health and well being of the citizenry at large.
The answer is I don;t think so. Government, Big Pharma and the MSM are colluding in a mind and thought control scheme and are not concerned with the health and well being of the citizenry at large.
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