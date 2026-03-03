BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Mossad: "Last night in Qatar & Saudi Arabia, authorities arrested Mossad agents who planned to carry out attacks in those countries" - Tucker Carlson - clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
5
333 views • 1 day ago

Tucker Carlson:

"Last night in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, authorities arrested Mossad agents who planned to carry out attacks in those countries. Now, that's strange. It doesn't make sense.

Why would Israelis carry out attacks in two Gulf countries that are also targeted by Iran? Aren't they on the same side? No.

Israel wants to harm Iran, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. And it has succeeded."

Cynthia,..: Aramco of Saudi Arabia, the 4th largest company in the world, was attacked and blamed on Iran early today. Iran denied attacking Aramco and says it was Israel that did this. Tucker's on to something as usual... like a drone from Mossad to blow up  Aramco oil tanks.

Link to full Tucker episode below after more news:

Adding:

The head of the US State Department, Rubio, continues to come up with new versions of the reasons for the attack on Iran.

Now he has claimed that the US was forced to attack Iran by Israel. He alleges that Israel was already preparing to attack Iran and would have done so anyway, and the US would have been blamed anyway. Therefore, the US decided to attack together with Israel.


Adding:

❗️journalist Skahil on X:

"According to eyewitnesses, the number of American military personnel injured in Iranian attacks in Kuwait over the past 24 hours is significantly higher than officially announced. The US Central Command did not respond to our requests for comments".

And;  The IRGC stated that, according to its estimates, since the beginning of the war, the US has lost about 650 people killed and wounded during Iran's strikes on numerous American facilities throughout the region.

Adding:

Following NYT, additional details of Ali Khamenei's assassination are reported by the British Financial Times.

According to the publication, there was a CIA intelligence source in Khamenei's entourage.

Israeli intelligence had electronic intelligence data: almost all traffic cameras in Tehran had been hacked many years ago. Their images were encrypted and transmitted to servers in Tel Aviv and southern Israel. One of the cameras was installed at such an angle that it allowed to determine where members of the Iranian leadership prefer to park their personal cars and to observe the daily life of the carefully guarded complex.

With the help of complex algorithms, information about the addresses, duty schedules, work routes, and the people they were supposed to protect and accompany was added to the dossiers of security service employees.

Israel also managed to disable individual components of about a dozen cellular towers on the street near the complex, due to which phones showed that they were busy when making calls, and Khamenei's security did not receive possible warnings.

The collected data indicated that the meeting with Khamenei planned for Saturday was going according to plan and high-ranking officials were heading to the venue. But the Americans had something more specific - a source among the people.

Link to full episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZxj_c0g5lU

From @Intel Slava

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Trump escalates military strikes against Iran: B-1 bombers target ballistic missile systems

Patrick Lewis
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

CENTCOM confirms 6 U.S. troops killed, 18 wounded as Iranian strike hits American Operations Center

Laura Harris
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
