Donald Trump’s day two pledge was to cure cancer through an artificial intelligence mrna initiative with $500 billion in private sector investment.
3 months ago

Oracle CEO, Larry Ellison:


“One of the most exciting things we're working on, using the tools that Sam and Masa are providing, is a cancer vaccine.


Using AI you can do early cancer detection with a blood test and once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer. https://www.google.com/search?q=Oracle+CEO%2C+Larry+Ellison%3A+%0D%0A%0D%0A%E2%80%9COne+of+the+most+exciting+things+we%27re+working+on%2C+using+the+tools+that+Sam+and+Masa+are+providing%2C+is+a+cancer+vaccine.+%0D%0A%0D%0AUsing+AI+you+can+do+early+cancer+detection+with+a+blood+test+and+once+we+gene+sequence+that+cancer+tumor%2C+you+can+then+vaccinate+the+person%2C+design+a+vaccine+for+every+individual+person+to+vaccinate+them+against+that+cancer.+sky+news&sca_esv=399d58b5fbc8bb15&sxsrf=ADLYWIKdrrGI69iwC2WquJCb0ucduc1BpA%3A1737515877583&ei=ZWOQZ6uiI9vK0PEPm7zgkAQ&oq=Oracle+CEO%2C+Larry+Ellison%3A+%0D%0A%0D%0A%E2%80%9COne+of+the+most+exciting+things+we%27re+working+on%2C+using+the+tools+that+Sam+and+Masa+are+providing%2C+is+a+cancer+vaccine.+%0D%0A%0D%0AUsing+AI+you+can+do+early+cancer+detection+with+a+blood+test+and+once+we+gene+sequence+that+cancer+tumor%2C+you+can+then+vaccinate+the+person%2C+design+a+vaccine+for+every+individual+person+to+vaccinate+them+against+that+cancer.+sky+news&gs_lp=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&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=Oracle%20CEO,%20Larry%20Ellison:%20%0A%0A%E2%80%9COne%20of%20the%20most%20exciting%20things%20we're%20working%20on,%20using%20the%20tools%20that%20Sam%20and%20Masa%20are%20providing,%20is%20a%20cancer%20vaccine.%20%0A%0AUsing%20AI%20you%20can%20do%20early%20cancer%20detection%20with%20a%20blood%20test%20and%20once%20we%20gene%20sequence%20that%20cancer%20tumor,%20you%20can%20then%20vaccinate%20the%20person,%20design%20a%20vaccine%20for%20every%20individual%20person%20to%20vaccinate%20them%20against%20that%20cancer.%20sky%20news

.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison sees AI supervision keeping citizens on ‘best behavior’

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sQqQtgRdjZU

.

Fireside Chat with Larry Ellison and Sir John Bell: Oracle Health Summit 2024

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QwNvN9mcOX4

.

Fact Check: This Moderna /NIH vaccine is literally the one that President

@realDonaldTrump

partnered with Moderna to create on January 13, 2020... I repeat January 13th, 2020.


Just be happy. This is great news for America and for the world! 🇺🇸 https://x.com/IvankaTrump/status/1328324970854948866


.

Donald J Trump The Best President In the World Cutting Red Tape And Creating A Better American & Global Economy So Americans Don't Get Left Behind! https://rumble.com/v5xdlb2-358392350.html

.

DONALD TRUMP'S PUSH FOR ROCKEFELLER'S BIOMETRIC TRACKING SYSTEM-RFID

https://rumble.com/v56ygx7-july-14-2024.html

.

Donald J. Trump

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/donald-j-trump

.

"WARP SPEED" A term coined by the UN Cheif In 2018!


Trump is just following orders to "Cut Red Tape" For New Technologies!

2018 ‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders | UN News https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982

trump20242030covid
