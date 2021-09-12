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Did Stanley Kubrick Land On The Moon? Was He The First Actornaut Who Received Congratulations From The US President Richard Nixon?
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86 views • September 12, 2021
The Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20, 1969, was one of the most astonishing achievements in human history. No doubt about it.
Created by Nazi Germany scientists, orchestrated by the CIA, and filmed by Jewish Hollywood.
What a wonderful world we live in.
Created by Nazi Germany scientists, orchestrated by the CIA, and filmed by Jewish Hollywood.
What a wonderful world we live in.
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