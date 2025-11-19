💥🇺🇦 Russia’s Aerospace Forces continue pounding the remaining Ukrainian garrison in Mirnograd with FAB-3000 strikes.

The arrival of FAB-3000 by the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicates that there may be no Ukrainian prisoners

Zelensky did not give them the order to surrender.

Two majors

Adding... coincidence, video last night? - Last Night Trump designated Saudi Arabia a Major Non-Nato Ally.

ELON MUSK TO BUILD DATA CENTER IN SAUDI ARABIA

Elon Musk’s xAI is building a 500-megawatt AI data center in Saudi Arabia, using Nvidia chips, backed by a Saudi state venture, and announced at a US-Saudi investment forum in Washington.

Tell us again how this “makes America great”?

We’re watching the same pattern over and over:

🔹 American tech

🔹 American capital

🔹 American IP

🔹 American energy-hungry infrastructure

…all being exported to a foreign monarchy while US cities can’t keep the lights on, the grid is collapsing, and Americans can’t afford housing, healthcare, or even groceries.

Saudi Arabia gets the jobs, the investment, the infrastructure, and a front-row seat in the race for AI dominance, while Americans get speeches about “America First” from the same people facilitating this offshore tech boom.

Why is America building the future… everywhere except America?