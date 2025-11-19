BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Russia’s Aerospace Forces continue pounding the remaining Ukrainian garrison in Mirnograd with FAB-3000 strikes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 1 day ago

💥🇺🇦 Russia’s Aerospace Forces continue pounding the remaining Ukrainian garrison in Mirnograd with FAB-3000 strikes.

The arrival of FAB-3000 by the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicates that there may be no Ukrainian prisoners

Zelensky did not give them the order to surrender.

Two majors

Adding... coincidence, video last night?  - Last Night Trump designated Saudi Arabia a Major Non-Nato Ally.

ELON MUSK TO BUILD DATA CENTER IN SAUDI ARABIA

Elon Musk’s xAI is building a 500-megawatt AI data center in Saudi Arabia, using Nvidia chips, backed by a Saudi state venture, and announced at a US-Saudi investment forum in Washington.

Tell us again how this “makes America great”?

We’re watching the same pattern over and over:

🔹 American tech

🔹 American capital

🔹 American IP

🔹 American energy-hungry infrastructure

…all being exported to a foreign monarchy while US cities can’t keep the lights on, the grid is collapsing, and Americans can’t afford housing, healthcare, or even groceries.

Saudi Arabia gets the jobs, the investment, the infrastructure, and a front-row seat in the race for AI dominance, while Americans get speeches about “America First” from the same people facilitating this offshore tech boom.

Why is America building the future… everywhere except America?

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy