He Came to Set the Captives Free: Forgiveness is Just the Beginning





Hebrews 6:1 NLT

[1] So let us stop going over the basic teachings about Christ again and again. Let us go on instead and become mature in our understanding. Surely we don’t need to start again with the fundamental importance of repenting from evil deeds and placing our faith in God.





#Bible #Deliverance #Demon #Jesus #faith



