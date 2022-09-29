Air Force Cadets Trained To Stop Using Offensive Words Like ‘Mom’ & ‘Dad’ | Ep. 18

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Our nation’s military is now being subjected to ridiculous woke indoctrination, as it turns out the U.S. Air Force Academy is now training cadets to not only use words that include all genders, but stop using words like "mom" and "dad."
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