Detoxing "Roundup" at the SUB-cellular level with WATER-soluble (just like glyphosate is!) Zeolites

THANK YOU, Mike Adams, and Brighteon TEAMmates for all your HARD WORK & being short-staffed compared to YouTube! Please enjoy a discount on THE BEST blue light-blocking lenses by:

:tinyurl.com/BestBlueBlockers (or apply code: TSENG when checking-out at:

RaOptics.com

Learn all about harmful artificial blue light by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

ALSO! Pls save some $$$ (AND your health) on the world's first & only Certified USDA Organic AND Environmental Protection Agency-registered line of shelf-stable, non-toxic hypochlorous disinfectants & sanitizers as described at both:

bit.ly/TryHypo

and

Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

Video going over how to:

1. top-off your glycine levels with collagen so glyphosate doesn't substitute for it

2. supplement with probiotics & digestive enzymes

3. reverse chronic environmental toxicity at the sub-cellular level w/ the GOLD standard for all zeolite products that's 100% science-based

4. make sure you're not Omega-3 deficient

5. shore-up any amino acid deficiencies caused by "Roundup"

6. how to be able to afford to eat ALL organic

See below for the items mentioned:

For the collagen, probiotics, digestive enzymes, MicroDaily EMF, and MORE at:

https://MicroDaily.com/howtodieofnothing

For a vegan, contaminant-free source of DHA & EPA Omega-3s found in Activation Products' Oceans Alive 2.0 marine phytoplankton, click-on:

https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanKrill

Learn all about Omega-3s by clicking-on:

https://Linktr.ee/EssentialFattyAcids

To remove glyphosate with the world's first & only water-soluble, systemic (able to leave the gut), highest possibly bio-availability, triple-patented zeolite dietary supplement proven capable of crossing cellular membranes with Metron Nutraceuticals' Clear Detox Pro, click-on:

https://tinyurl.com/GameChangingZeolite

& contact Laurie Gagan w/ ?'s or to place an order, especially if you're a healthcare professional:

[email protected] OR [email protected]

m: 219.789.7180

To shore-up certain amino acids that may be negatively-impacted by glyphosate with Purium's easily digestible vegan-sourced amino acids found in Super Amino 23, click-on my Brand Partner link to save 25% of $50 off your first order of over $75:

https://tinyurl.com/SixSuperAminos

OR

https://tinyurl.com/OneSuperAmino

Learn more by watching the videos at:

https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel

Contact my Purium Brand Partner sponsor in CA, Barbero Caico, if you have product and/or business opportunity ?'s:

[email protected]

m: 916.622.3028

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively.

If you happen to place an order for any of the above, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to one of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

and then either leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, OR text: 305.297.9360

with the date & approx. time of your email since I do NOT check emails regularly.

For media inquiries, partnership requests, or for advertising, contact Danny “The Glyphosate Guy” Tseng:

Voice: 1+786.441.2727

