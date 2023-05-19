Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bombshell: How FBI Director Chris Wray Was Bought By China
140 views
channel image
The New American
Published 19 hours ago |

China seems to own everyone in Washington. How? Everyone in Washington D.C. worships at the altar of money. They hate America but they love money.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - CHINA HEARING EXPOSES THE CCP'S STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE

https://americasvoice.news/video/nAoIswJ72fb9eOW/


2. AmericasVoice.news - War Room -Steve Bannon Asks Darren Beattie what can be done when all the government agencies are compromised 

https://americasvoice.news/video/oD5bqscpgCQtgr0/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
fbiwashington dcccp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket