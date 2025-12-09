VAX POISONED POP STAR DEAD AFTER CANCER BATTLE

Raul Malo, frontman of 'The Mavericks,' dies

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Y-hFpIqnxIE

Dec 9, 2025





#tinydesk #nprmusic #themavericks

Felix Contreras | December 12, 2022

When The Mavericks brought their long-running tour to the Tiny Desk, we could hear a well-oiled musical machine that has charmed audiences long enough to earn the band a lifetime achievement award from the Americana Music Association.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=M6Rh-CzEo24





The Mavericks’ Raúl Malo brings his tour to Agoura

Jan 26, 2022

“We just wish more people would just get vaccinated so we could operate at full speed,” continues Malo, speaking by phone from Nashville where The Mavericks are recording new songs at the famed Blackbird Studio. “If you need any proof that vaccination works, look at us: We’ve been on the road six months, and we’re all vaccinated, all boosted and all healthy. But I had a dear friend, an anti-vaxxer, who died last Sunday from COVID. We’d had discussions about it, and I pleaded with him to get vaccinated. Next thing I know, I get a call from his wife, who’s now his widow.”

https://www.vcreporterDOTcom/news/ready-for-his-solo-the-mavericks-ra-l-malo-brings-his-tour-to-agoura/article_c871d3ff-6295-56f4-8eb9-6694595414f3.html