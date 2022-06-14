How to Pray Effectively (Vol 1) by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome | Get Your Copy Today!

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The book “How to Pray Effectively” is an invaluable tool in the life of an effective Christian. The book serves as a resource to help understand what the rules of prayer are and how to use them in order to pray effectively in different situations. Get your copy TODAY!
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