CRITICAL INFO! RUSSIA-DIRTY EXPLOSION BOMB SAME AS 1ST NUCLEAR STRIKE=RETALIATION!!!US DEF SECRETARY DEAD!

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Most important news article's of the day. Japan big military round up. Secretary Dies from heart attack, another vaxxed death? Covid jabs destroy sperm count and cause spontaneous abortion. NY Supreme court reinstates all unvaccinated employees with back pay! Brittney Griner's appeal denied! we take a look at US SLBM'S.