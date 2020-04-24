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Episode #1899 - Thursday - April 23, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/9tjhJjKTDO0
Dr. Raoult DESTROYS Trump-Hating Media & Vaccine Pushers Attacking Hydroxychloroquine 1899-9A
The latest study by the French research team led by the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Didier Raoult was able to repeat his findings from a previous study.This time Dr. Raoult administered hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to 80 patients and observed improvement in EVERY CASE except for a very sick 86-year-old with an advanced form of coronavirus infection. Dr. Raoult DESTROYS Trump-Hating Media & Vaccine Pushers Attacking Hydroxychloroquine – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/d9qK30qA76e
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