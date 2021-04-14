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Dozens Of Pregnant Illegal Immigrants Arrive In The Dark Of Night In Texas
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181 views • April 14, 2021
Owen Shroyer documents dozens of pregnant illegal immigrants in downtown McAllen, Texas who caravan to the corrupt and complicit Rio Grande Valley Catholic Charity in the dark of night to avoid being caught for their criminal activity.
https://banned.video/watch?id=607535e699347a1df3269b73
https://banned.video/watch?id=607535e699347a1df3269b73
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