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"Conspiracy Theory" - 9/11 WORLD TRADE CENTER AND PENTAGON - With Jesse Ventura
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99 views • March 15, 2020
Jesse Ventura and his team investigate what really happened on 9/11 as there are TONS of questions that have never been answered by the government, the 9/11 commission nor anyone else in government, who thinks that EVERY SINGLE American is a dumbed down retard.. While the majority might be.. millions are smart enough to see through their web of deception as Jesse investigates further.
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