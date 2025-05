🚨 How Antipsychotics Increase Psychosis Risk 🚨

๐Ÿ” Did you know? Antipsychotics block dopamine receptors in the brain, but this could lead to long-term risks ๐Ÿ˜ฒ





๐Ÿ’ก๐Ÿ‘จ๐Ÿค Robert Whitaker, acclaimed journalist and author of Mad in America explains by blocking these receptors, the brain enters a โ€œdopamine super-sensitiveโ€ state, which actually makes it more vulnerable to psychosis in the long run.





โš ๏ธ What happens next?





โœ Increased risk of relapse after stopping the meds

โœ A higher density of dopamine receptors in the brain, which can make things worse over time





๐Ÿ”‘ The key takeaway? These drugs may disrupt normal dopamine function, potentially setting the stage for worse outcomes down the line.





๐Ÿ‘ฉโš•๏ธ Always consult with a healthcare professional when considering or adjusting treatments!





