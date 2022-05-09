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Noahide Utopian Part 3: The Origins of Christendom [09.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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67 views • May 09, 2022
In part 3 of Noahide Utopian, I try to explain the importance and the impact Christendom has achieved for the survival of Christianity.

'Noahide Utopian' Part 1: The Tower of Babel [02.06.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eaY3xaoglrEz/

'Noahide Utopian' Part 2: Secret Societies and Ancient Mystery Religions [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lXRmh9OzR9sR/

The Catholic Church is always seen as an offspring of the ancient mystery religions, but does that hold any truth?

Why is it that the Catholic Church is the only ‘Christian’ denomination that has actually benefited Christianity, and in fact, defended it?

Sources and More:
A History of Iconography: https://youtu.be/CR6hCtKpUBg
Christianity: Symbols and Early History: https://youtu.be/59UcaoL_XhM
Pentecost vs Babel’s New World Order: https://youtu.be/NX_IXtV_BJQ
The Superiority of Monarchy: https://youtu.be/PzAtszsW7WU
Noah’s Ark - Ron Wyatt’s Story: https://youtu.be/IoTkguzRaCU

#NoahideUtopian #christendom #bible

@Scarack Verity - 462 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eN7qm69CCfz5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scarack_truther/
https://youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA

On Instagram: Angel Velazquez - A long living Truther and Christian. I love editing and publishing YouTube Videos and I am a Weightlifting Fanatic! @scarack_truther
https://www.instagram.com/scarack_truther/
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