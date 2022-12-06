Create New Account
False Flags Q & A - Questions For Corbett
Published a day ago |
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published December 6, 2022 

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-ffqanda/

Last week James solicited your questions on False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda and you responded. In today's edition of Questions For Corbett, James answers your queries on Al CIA-da, the invasion of Iraq, the role of Cheney in 9/11, Eisenhower's awareness of the conspiracy and much more.


911bushfalse flagsjames corbettal qaedacheneycorbett reportq and aquestions for corbettthe official corbett report rumble channelinvasion of iraq

