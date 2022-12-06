False Flags Q & A - Questions For Corbett

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published December 6, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-ffqanda/
Last week James solicited your questions on False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda and you responded. In today's edition of Questions For Corbett, James answers your queries on Al CIA-da, the invasion of Iraq, the role of Cheney in 9/11, Eisenhower's awareness of the conspiracy and much more.
