False Flags Q & A - Questions For Corbett

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published December 6, 2022

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-ffqanda/

Last week James solicited your questions on False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda and you responded. In today's edition of Questions For Corbett, James answers your queries on Al CIA-da, the invasion of Iraq, the role of Cheney in 9/11, Eisenhower's awareness of the conspiracy and much more.



