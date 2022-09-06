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Israel Covers Up COVID Shot Safety Problems and Hosts WHO Global Health Policy Meeting
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34 views • September 06, 2022
ARTICLES and SOME VIDEO AT THESE LINKS:
Proof That Israel Found Serious Safety Problems With the Covid Vaccines Then Deliberately Covered It Up
World Health Organization to arrive in Israel to dictate global health policy
https://www.israel365news.com/274501/who-to-arrive-in-israel-first-to-dictate-world-health-policy/
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