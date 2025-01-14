BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
California Fires Line Up In EXACT Same Path As New Rail System
The Prisoner
9974 followers
3 months ago

It seems these fires have cut a path right where they want to run the new rail system. Coincidence? I think Not!

Energy company Edison International was sued on Monday for its alleged role in igniting at least one of the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Bloomberg reports, "The lawsuit is on behalf of a group of homeowners, renters, business owners and others with properties destroyed by the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area," adding, "The suit alleges a Southern California Edison pole holding power lines was the cause of the blaze that leveled the town of Altadena."


Learn More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/inferno-plagued-palisades-braces-santa-ana-windstorm-death-toll-rises

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dahboo7

Mirrored - DAHBOO77


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
californiafiresrail lines
