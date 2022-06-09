Second Amendment: IS an "Absolute" Right | Ben Swann Truth in Media

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Second Amendment: IS an "Absolute" Right President Biden claims that his attempts to rewrite laws surrounding gun rights is about freedom and that the Second Amendment, like all other rights, is not absolute.
But what is the second amendment really saying? The truth is, the #2A is about one thing, preventing a tyrannical government from turning on its own people.