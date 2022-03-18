Pricing-Real-World-Assets-with-Web-3-Oracles

DeFi Slate Fam:In this video we got a chance to sit down with Item Banc founder Virginia Robertson, one of the leading professionals of the barter industry. Bartering is the primitive form of basic economic functions since it predates modern currencies. Prior to a centralized medium of exchange, humans would trade metals, shells, spices, and other valuables for goods and services. In turn, this web of value expands and creates an economy of relative value between commodities commonly used as mediums of exchange.Virginia documents her journey through relative value and the barter economy in her latest book - The Language of Value. Blockchain technology is bringing back the relative language of value and digitizing transfers. The scalability of blockchain is increasing the scope of possibilities in economics and creating a more efficient system. With this newfound scalability, Web3 is empowering an economy of several currencies which each bring unique value to their communities. Check out the full discussion in today's video.Enjoy!- DeFi Slate Team