Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Prisoner - A. B. and C. - Episode 3
352 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

"A. B. and C." - Original UK Air Date - 13 October 1967

A desperate Number Two tampers with Number Six's dreams to discover where his loyalties lie.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV

Mirrored - Greg E


Keywords
episode 3the prisonera b and c

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket