American Communism Exposed

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President Trump Launches Massive Crackdown On Communism
* Communist movements have historically focused on gaining influence inside the institutions that shape society.
* From education to politics to culture, the battle over ideas often begins long before a movement gains power.
* The strategy is simple: reshape the systems that influence how people think, vote and view the world.
* Communism remains a threat to the foundations of American life
The full episode is linked below.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (22 July 2026)