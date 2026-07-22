American Communism Exposed

President Trump Launches Massive Crackdown On Communism

* Communist movements have historically focused on gaining influence inside the institutions that shape society.

* From education to politics to culture, the battle over ideas often begins long before a movement gains power.

* The strategy is simple: reshape the systems that influence how people think, vote and view the world.

* Communism remains a threat to the foundations of American life





The full episode is linked below.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (22 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/tt4d3Lriqb0