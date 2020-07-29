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Η δεύτερη άλωση της Αγιας Σοφίας ήταν φυσική εξέλιξη - Θεολογική Σχολή της Χάλκης 06 02 2019
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3 views • July 29, 2020
Όταν τον προδότη Τσίπρα τον αναγάγεις σε μεγάλο πολιτικό άνδρα που πάιρνει σημαντικές αποφάσεις είναι φυσικό επακόλουθο να βιωσεις την δεύτερη άλωση της αγια Σοφιάς.
Πριν 6 μήνες είχε ξεπουλήσει το όνομα της Μακεδονίας μας.
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#Μιχαήλ_Πατσίκας
#Michael_Patsikas
Πριν 6 μήνες είχε ξεπουλήσει το όνομα της Μακεδονίας μας.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MichaelPatsi...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/michaelpatsikas
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/michael_pat...
#Μιχαήλ_Πατσίκας
#Michael_Patsikas
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