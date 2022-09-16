"Poltical and True Bibical Warriors" with Scott Bennett, Rochell Conner, Paul Taylor and Jessica Knock

From "Answers for out Time," shellgameWhistleblower.com Scott Bennett hosts guests Paul Taylor of validatemyvotes.com and Rochelle Conner of understandingthetime.com with Jessica Knock of Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts.
They present their work and projects which include the exposure of the abortion agenda, attempts to amend the contitution to make abortion legal and a right, including technology against election fraud.
**** Please be advised there is a small amount of graphic detail in video regarding the termination procedure.
