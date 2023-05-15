Misused technological development will cause dire consequences and whatever man has sent into space will fall upon the Earth as a result of a gigantic earthquake

May 13, 2023 – Message of St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria

I call you to have flashlights for the night in your homes

“Beloved children of Our Queen and Mother:

WITH MY CELESTIAL LEGIONS WE FIND OURSELVES PREPARED TO DEFEND THE CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST.

The Antichrist is not an invention, it is a fact that will be consummated in this generation, the one that will suffer the great persecution.

I call you to unity, to fraternity and love as children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.

In this moment of Mercy each one offers and gives at the same time what he carries in his feelings and in his heart. Those who do not love their brothers, they fight against the feelings that keep them away from fraternity.

This May 13, feast of Our Blessed Mother, is very important for you:

ON THIS DAY OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER GIVES TO ALL THOSE WHO WITH TRUE REPENTANCE CONFESS THEIR SINS, THE GRACE TO POSSESS A GREATER LOVE, IN PREPARATION FOR THEM TO FACE THE TRIALS THAT ARE ALREADY ON EARTH AND WILL BECOME GREATER.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for the United States. Some of your States are shaken with force and the contagion of disease is coming again.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for Mexico, it is shaken with force. It is a blessed people, therefore evil attacks it with force.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for Spain, it suffers greatly.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray for Chile and Ecuador, they are shaken.

Pray children of Our Queen and Mother, pray, the fire, the air, the water and the wind generate great anxiety in the nations.

Children of Our Queen and Mother:

The economy is uncontrollable, make provision before it is too late.

Join fraternally in praying the Holy Rosary and be creatures of peace, do not be persecutors of your brothers.

They wish to silence you, they wish that you do not know the Divine Warnings so that, like sheep to the slaughter, you surrender to whatever they order you to execute against the Divine Law.

THE REST OF THIS HUMAN CALENDAR IS INTENSE… FAITH MUST BE FIRM AND NOT WAVER.

Prayer achieves that the human creature is transformed little by little and desires to go deeper and deeper into the Word of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. Prayer unites and magnetizes the soul with its Creator.

Be strong, be firm and do not take half-hearted or fearful steps.

OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER WILL APPEAR IN THE FIRMAMENT CLOTHED WITH GOLD.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, objects from heaven will fall to Earth and cause serious disasters. I call you to have flashlights for the night in your homes.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ be more spiritual and less worldly.

The goal is to gain Eternal Life and you will achieve this (during life), not in Heaven.

Pray three Hail Mary every day at 12 noon and at 6 o’clock in the evening. Invoke Me daily with the prayer of protection that you have dedicated to Me.

I bless you.

St. Michael the Archangel.”

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN

Our Lord Jesus Christ, 02/26/2011 – “Misused technological development will cause dire consequences and whatever man has sent into space will fall upon the Earth as a result of a gigantic earthquake.”

Our Lord Jesus Christ, 10/20/2017 – “And the man of science has placed satellites and so on in space, and the moment will come when some of them will fall on the Earth causing catastrophes.”

St. Michael the Archangel, 01/24/2022 – “The Earth is a receiver, not only of celestial bodies coming from Space, but of what man himself has taken and placed in Space, without foreseeing that the effects of solar storms that the astro-sun generates at this time, affect some of those satellites that will be one more danger for humanity.”

Source - Revelaciones Marianas



