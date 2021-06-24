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Most Mask Wearers Will Be Dead Or Demented In Ten Years
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521 views • June 24, 2021
Dr Coleman brings to us an upfront and truthful message about the wearing of masks for longer than 2 hours! Sorry folks if what I am about to say sounds harsh, but, it is not rocket science here! The obvious one is mask wearers are poisoning themselves with their own already expelled carbon monoxide, without all the other things that can happen.
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