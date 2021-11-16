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Does Reiki Energy Healing Work For Chronic Pain?
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33 views • November 16, 2021
Chronic pain can be devastating. It steals joy and adds an excruciating challenge to everyday life. Reiki energy healing may work better for managing and eliminating chronic pain than conventional medications or therapies.
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