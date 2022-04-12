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Tyranny At Fort Benning - SGT Report Update 04/11/22
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132 views • April 12, 2022
from SGT Report:
Dr. Lee Vliet joins me for an urgent call for publicity for US Army Captain Seth Ritter who is being persecuted for attempting to protect young female junior officers under his command. In an act of blatant retaliation for his whistle blowing the Army is attempting to frame Captain Ritter as a domestic extremist and potential domestic terror threat.
#Justice4CaptRitter
Support Dr. Lee Vliet & team at Truth4Health:
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Dr. Lee Vliet joins me for an urgent call for publicity for US Army Captain Seth Ritter who is being persecuted for attempting to protect young female junior officers under his command. In an act of blatant retaliation for his whistle blowing the Army is attempting to frame Captain Ritter as a domestic extremist and potential domestic terror threat.
#Justice4CaptRitter
Support Dr. Lee Vliet & team at Truth4Health:
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
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