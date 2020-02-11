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What Do the Teachings of Jesus, Flat Earth, and Hebrew Roots Have in Common?
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36 views • February 11, 2020
What do the teachings of Jesus, flat Earth, and Hebrew roots have in common? Not much, really, except for the fact that advocates for these three things have been drawn to this channel. Like us, flat Earth proponents have also been victims of YouTube blocking videos due to "borderline content". And even though this channel does not seek to promote the name of Jesus as Yeshua Hamashiach, the Hebrew roots proponents have been right there with us as far as seriously questioning the religious status quo. This video attempts to seek some unity with these other groups, without compromising on what the true Cornerstone is meant to be (the teachings of Jesus)
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